Family Movie Night at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History
to
Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Night at the Museum 2: Battle of the Smithsonian
Family Movie Night at the Museum is back with the second installment of the Night at the Museum trilogy, Battle of the Smithsonian! Have fun with history by enjoying historic yard games and popcorn before the movie. Cozy up with bring your blankets, folding chairs, and leap into fall with the whole family!
For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/events
Film, Kids & Family