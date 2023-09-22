Family Movie Night at Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History

to

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Night at the Museum 2: Battle of the Smithsonian

Family Movie Night at the Museum is back with the second installment of the Night at the Museum trilogy, Battle of the Smithsonian! Have fun with history by enjoying historic yard games and popcorn before the movie. Cozy up with bring your blankets, folding chairs, and leap into fall with the whole family! 

For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/events

Info

Film, Kids & Family
to
