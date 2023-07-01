Fanfare for the 4th—Musical Visions of America at Beargrass Christian Church Louisville

× Expand NA Fanfare for the 4th

Fanfare for the 4th—Musical Visions of America

Louisville Chorus, Music Director Daniel Spurlock

Multimedia choral cinema presentation. Enjoy and revel in the power of stirring patriotic songs and visuals!

Ruth Newman, Multimedia Specialist

2 FREE TIX for the MILITARY

Call 502.968.6300 to order your comps.

CULTURAL PASS Event

FREE for CP holders + 2 chaperones/family

Visit Cashier for check-in & Free Tix

$23 Gen, $20 Sr, $5 Stu

For more information, LouisvilleChorus.org

502.968.6300