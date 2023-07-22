Farm to Fork Gala at Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheater

× Expand Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission Logo

Farm to Fork Gala

Come and join us for the first ever Farm to Fork Gala on July 22nd at Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheatre in downtown Central City. This gala is all about recognizing and celebrating the contribution of agriculture and the importance it plays in our everyday lives and our community!

The fun will begin at 5:30 pm for socializing and hors d’oeuvres from all your favorite Farmer’s Market Vendors. This will be a special opportunity to meet local farmers and get a taste of true local produce.

Dinner follows a 6:00 pm with chicken and beef entrees plus salad and dessert service provided by local 4-H and FFA youth. Almost all ingredients have been sourced from local vendors.

The gala will feature special guest and newly crowned Miss Kentucky 2023. The Farm to Fork Gala is slated to be one of Miss Kentucky’s first public appearances and we are excited to welcome her to Muhlenberg County.

The keynote address will feature former Kentucky Basketball star Cameron Mills. Mills spent 4 years as a wildcat and was a member of two NCAA national championship teams that brought him into the national spotlight. His experiences at Kentucky are some of the most memorable in program history from his pivotal 1998 shot against arch rival Duke dubbed the “Shot heard round the Bluegrass,” to his deadly accurate 3-point shooting. Mills is still UK’s all-time leader in three-point percentage for a season at 53.2% and for a career at 47.4%. This keynote is sure to be memorable with stories of historic Kentucky Basketball and his work in Cameron Mills Ministry since his basketball career.

Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased online via Eventbrite (eventbrite.com/e/farm-to-fork-gala-tickets-630909516347?aff=ehometext) or patrons can also write a check or pay cash for tickets by contacting Logan Porter at 270.338.1004. A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting local non-profits such as the 4-H and FFA programs.

Special thanks goes to all of the event sponsors who made the event possible: Amos 1, Asgrow/Dekalb, Baptist Health, Central City Tourism Commission, City of Bremen, City of Greenville, City of Powderly, Coca-Cola, Commonwealth Community Bank, Daimond MK, Double “S” Farms, Farm Credit Mid-America, Farmstead Butcher Block, Farmers Bank & Trust, Ferguson’s Finds, First Kentucky Bank, First Southern National Bank, H&R Agripower, IDK, Independence Bank, Jean Jean Catering, Muhlenberg County Farm Bureau Federation, Muhlenberg County Farmer’s Market, Muhlenberg County Soil Conservation, Nutrien, Old National Bank, Owensboro Health, Perdue, Perdue Agribusiness, Pioneer/Corteva, Pogue Automotive, Rice Agri Marketing, Rickey Hoskins-KY Farm Bureau Insurance, Sacramento Deposit Bank and Stellians.

For more information, please visit visitmuhlenberg.com/events/farm-to-fork-gala-2023/