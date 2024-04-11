× Expand Bisig Photography Waterfront Botanical Gardens' 2nd Annual Fascinator Affair

Fascinator Affair - Louisville

Save the date for Waterfront Botanical Gardens’ 3rd annual fashion show and luncheon fundraiser featuring Derby-season accessories for both men and women. Presented by Mac & Catherine Willett.

Proceeds support the Gardens’ mission and operations. Explore vendor pop-up shops after the event.

Tickets are $100 and go on sale February 16, 2024: waterfrontgardens.org/fascinator

Sponsorships available! Email development@waterfrontgardens.org or call 502.276.5404

For more information, please visit waterfrontgardens.org/fascinator/