Fascinator Affair - Louisville

Waterfront Botanical Gardens' 2nd Annual Fascinator Affair
Save the date for Waterfront Botanical Gardens’ 3rd annual fashion show and luncheon fundraiser featuring Derby-season accessories for both men and women. Presented by Mac & Catherine Willett.
Proceeds support the Gardens’ mission and operations. Explore vendor pop-up shops after the event.
Tickets are $100 and go on sale February 16, 2024: waterfrontgardens.org/fascinator
Sponsorships available! Email development@waterfrontgardens.org or call 502.276.5404
For more information, please visit waterfrontgardens.org/fascinator/