Father’s Day with Fred & Freddie Noe from James B Beam Distillery - Frazier History Museum

Experience the rich flavors of James B Beam and legacy of the First Family of Bourbon at the Frazier on June 11!

In a prelude to Father’s Day, Fred and Freddie Noe will take you on an adventure telling legendary tales about the eight generations that have made up James B Beam and what it means to Fred to pass the master distiller torch to Freddie. This culinary event wouldn’t be complete without Fred and Freddie leading a guided tasting of James B Beam’s best Bourbons—including Frazier’s Knob Creek Single Barrel—and exquisite food from the Kitchen Table, Beam’s new Clermont restaurant.

Bring your father or favorite Bourbon connoisseur to fall into flavors with the largest Bourbon brand in the world at the Frazier, the official starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Program: 6:30–8 p.m.

Admission: $54 (Contributor-Level Members & Up: $45)

Knob Creek Frazier Single Barrel Bottle: $75

For more information, please call 502.753.5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/