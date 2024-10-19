× Expand FeatherStone Farm FeatherStone Farm Fall Barn Market

FeatherStone Fall Barn Market

Come join us at the farm for a day of shopping with artisans and small businesses! Grab lunch at one of the food trucks, enjoy a picnic and walk down the trails through the woods and fields, listen to live music and as always enjoy seeing all the animals that call this place home!

$2 admission fee and 13 and under are FREE!

For more information call 2706812974 or visit FeatherStoneFarmKY.com