FeatherStone Fall Barn Market

to

FeatherStone Farm 190 Macedonia Church Rd, Mayfield, Kentucky 42066

FeatherStone Fall Barn Market

Come join us at the farm for a day of shopping with artisans and small businesses! Grab lunch at one of the food trucks, enjoy a picnic and walk down the trails through the woods and fields, listen to live music and as always enjoy seeing all the animals that call this place home!

$2 admission fee and 13 and under are FREE!

For more information call 2706812974 or visit FeatherStoneFarmKY.com

Info

FeatherStone Farm 190 Macedonia Church Rd, Mayfield, Kentucky 42066
Concerts & Live Music, Markets, Outdoor
2706812974
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - FeatherStone Fall Barn Market - 2024-10-19 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - FeatherStone Fall Barn Market - 2024-10-19 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - FeatherStone Fall Barn Market - 2024-10-19 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - FeatherStone Fall Barn Market - 2024-10-19 09:00:00 ical