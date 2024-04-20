FeatherStone Farm Barn Market
to
FeatherStone Farm 190 Macedonia Church Rd, Mayfield, Kentucky 42066
FeatherStone Farm LLC
Green Minimalist Vintage Green Market Logo - 1
FeatherStone Farm Spring Barn Market
Come join us for our Spring Barn Market at FeatherStone Farm! Shop vintage in our old tobacco barn and local and unique finds with other makers and small businesses out on the farm! Grab a bite to eat from a food truck and take a stroll on the trails through the woods and fields and meet all the animals that also call this place home!
For more information call (270) 681-2974 or visit FeatherStoneFarmKY.com