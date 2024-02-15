Comedy Night at Gravely
Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Feb. 15 Comedy Night at Gravely
Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun on our monthly Comedy Night at Gravely.
February's show features Louisville favorites Lucious Williams, June Dempsey and Nathaniel Potts-Wells as well as Nashville comics Marianna Barksdale and Kate Cater.
Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and the new burgers and more from Grub at Gravely.
Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating
For more information, please visit cli.re/57550-feb.-15-comedy-night-at-gravely