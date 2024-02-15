Feb. 15 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun on our monthly Comedy Night at Gravely.

February's show features Louisville favorites Lucious Williams, June Dempsey and Nathaniel Potts-Wells as well as Nashville comics Marianna Barksdale and Kate Cater.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and the new burgers and more from Grub at Gravely.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating

