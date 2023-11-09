Festival of Books - Frankfort

Bluegrass Writers Coalition is a group of writers who live, work, or write about the Bluegrass State. Among our members are published poets, multi-published novelists, short story writers, magazine editors, and aspiring writers in all genres. We meet monthly to talk about the craft of writing, and to encourage one another in our writing endeavors.

For more information, please visit bluegrasswriterscoalition.com/festival-of-books