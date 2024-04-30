× Expand Arts Association of Oldham County Fifteenth Annual Animal Attraction Art Show

Fifteenth Annual Animal Attraction Art Show

April 30 – May 25

The Arts Association of Oldham County will once again host its popular Animal Attraction art show. Animal-themed work in any medium, functional or decorative, will be found in this exciting exhibit of the animal world. The show also features a $500 prize, the Pam Ludke Award, made possible through the generosity of the Ludke family of Oldham County.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar