Fifteenth Annual Animal Attraction Art Show

to

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Fifteenth Annual Animal Attraction Art Show

April 30 – May 25

The Arts Association of Oldham County will once again host its popular Animal Attraction art show. Animal-themed work in any medium, functional or decorative, will be found in this exciting exhibit of the animal world. The show also features a $500 prize, the Pam Ludke Award, made possible through the generosity of the Ludke family of Oldham County.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Info

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Fifteenth Annual Animal Attraction Art Show - 2024-04-30 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fifteenth Annual Animal Attraction Art Show - 2024-04-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fifteenth Annual Animal Attraction Art Show - 2024-04-30 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fifteenth Annual Animal Attraction Art Show - 2024-04-30 10:00:00 ical