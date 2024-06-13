× Expand Filson Historical Society images from Filson Historical Society

The Filson + Kentucky Shakespeare in the Park: Where History and Entertainment Come Together in Perfect Harmony

This event is held in partnership with Kentucky Shakespeare.

Join the Filson for an enchanting evening filled with history, cul­ture, and the magic of Old Louisville with The Filson + Shakespeare in the Park. Whet your appetite with light refreshments at 6:00 pm, setting the stage for an evening of discovery and entertainment. At 6:30 pm, enjoy an engaging presentation by Dr. Patrick Lewis, Filson’s Director of Collections and Research, that unveils Old Louisville comparing its points of interest in 1884 to the land­marks of today. Discover the rich tapestry of our city’s history and witness the fascinating transformations that have taken place over the decades. Participants will enjoy exclusive access to the Filson’s exhibits and receive a commemorative self-guided tour map, allowing them to venture into the heart of Old Louisville at their own pace. Following the festivities at the Filson, an escort will walk you a few blocks to Central Park for a viewing of Romeo and Juliet. Revel in the timeless allure of Shakespearean drama under the stars. Enjoy complimentary parking at the Filson, making your evening stress-free. Additional refreshments will be available for purchase at Central Park as you relax and enjoy the open-air ambiance.

For more information, please call 502.635.5083 or visit prod5.agileticketing.net/