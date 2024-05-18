× Expand Filson Historical Society images from Filson Historical Society

Filson140: A Heritage Jubilee

Sponsored by Blue Grass Motorsport, Cave Hill Cemetery and Heritage Foundation, and 6th District Councilman Philip Baker, a NDF Grant from Louisville Metro Government, and is produced in partnership with Old Louisville Springfest.

Please join us for a family-friendly celebration in Old Louisville as The Filson Historical Society commemorates its 140th anniversary! Bring the family for a day of exciting activities, engaging exhibits, and fascinating tales from the past. Enjoy live music from The Louisville Leopards and Appalatin, Kona Ice, story time with StageOne, vintage fire truck rides, bubbles, balloon animals, face painting, photo oppor­tunities, and fun giveaways. The historic Ferguson Mansion and Filson exhibits will be open for guided tours. The festival will also include booths featuring some of our community partners who are celebrating milestone anniversaries, such as the Kentucky Derby Museum, Cave Hill Cemetery, the Belle of Louisville, the Louisville Slugger Museum, the Division Street School, Kentucky State Parks, Stock Yards Bank & Trust, and more! We are excited to hold this celebration in collabora­tion with Springfest, also on May 18th, for an extended weekend of Old Louisville festivities.

For more information, please call 502.635.5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/jubilee/