A Legacy of Service: A Conversation with Retired U.S. Representative John Yarmuth - The Filson Historical Society Louisville

A Legacy of Service: A Conversation with Retired U.S. Representative John Yarmuth

Date: September 26, 2023

Time: 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location: Filson Historical Society (In-Person and Zoom Options)

Join us for an insightful evening as Richard Clay, President and CEO of the Filson Historical Society, interviews retired United States Representative John Yarmuth, who represented the 3rd Congressional District of Kentucky from 2007 to 2023. His district encompassed the vast majority of the Louisville Metro Area and he worked tirelessly on critical issues affecting his constituents. From 2013 onward, he had been the sole Democratic member of Kentucky’s congressional delegation. Yarmuth chaired the House Budget Committee from 2019-2023. On October 12, 2021, he announced that he would not seek reelection in 2022. Yarmuth played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s financial policies during his tenure.

He graduated from Atherton High School. He later graduated from Yale University, majoring in American studies. Before his Congressional career, he founded the Louisville Today publication and the Louisville Eccentric Observer (LEO) weekly newspaper, leaving a mark in the local media landscape.

In this moderated program, we will delve into John Yarmuth’s personal journey, his political campaigns, and his distinguished service in Congress. The conversation will center around Yarmuth’s experiences and reflections on how the political environment has evolved since he first entered politics. As an advocate for gun-control legislation, Yarmuth’s consistent efforts in this area will be discussed.

We will explore pressing issues that the nation faces in the current political climate and examine Yarmuth’s predictions for the future.

For more information, please visit filsonhistorical.org/