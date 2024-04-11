Finding Nemo, Jr. - Oldham County Schools Arts Center

× Expand Oldham County Schools Arts Center Finding Nemo, Jr.

Finding Nemo, Jr.

April 11 – 13 from 7 – 8 pm

A musical performed by students Grades 6-8, directed by Rachel Strader and choreographed by Sabrina Robertson.Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. is a musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Marlin. An anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. Cash-only concessions & flowers available pre-show and at intermission.

For more information, please call 502.241.6018 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/