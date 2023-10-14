Fire Safety Fall Festival - Crestwood

× Expand The Maples Park Fire Safety Fall Festival at The Maples Park

Fire Safety Fall Festival

FREE

Visit the Maples Park in Crestwood for the Fire Safety Fall Festival hosted by the Oldham County Public Library and Fire Department. Spend a fun afternoon checking out fire trucks, bounce houses and face painting! Grab lunch from a food truck and get tips on fire safety from the local fire department. Fun for all ages.

