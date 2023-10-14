Fire Safety Fall Festival - Crestwood

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

 Fire Safety Fall Festival

FREE

Visit the Maples Park in Crestwood for the Fire Safety Fall Festival hosted by the Oldham County Public Library and Fire Department. Spend a fun afternoon checking out fire trucks, bounce houses and face painting! Grab lunch from a food truck and get tips on fire safety from the local fire department. Fun for all ages.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.241.7088
