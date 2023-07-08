Firecracker 5K Run/Walk - Schamback Park

× Expand Oldham County Parks and Recreation Firecracker 5K Run/Walk

$35 – $45 per person

Join Oldham County Parks and Recreation for the 16th annual Firecracker 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, July 8 beginning at 8 a.m. The course begins at Schamback Park (6617 Main St., Westport, KY 40077) and will challenge runners through the historic town of Westport, KY. The course follows Hwy 524 along the Ohio River to the half way point then returns on the same path. This in-person 5K mile road race will showcase the beautiful Schamback Park on the banks of the Ohio River. Door prizes awarded. All participants will receive a race bib, finish medal, door prize ticket and a chip time. Awards will be given to the following:

Overall female and male finishers, age group categories: 10 & under, 11-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 & over.

Firecracker Packet Pick-up is day of registration from 7 – 7:50 a.m. at the shelter in Schamback Park.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/