Firkin Fest - Ashland, KY

8th Annual Firkin Fest

8th Annual Firkin Fest - Brew-tiful Beers & Tasty Trucks Await in Ashland, KY!

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 4 - 8 pm

Location: Winchester Avenue - Ashland, KY

Beer Heaven Awaits!

Hold on to your beer mugs as we unlock the gates to craft beer paradise! Prepare to embark on a journey through the wild and wonderful world of craft beer brewing, with hundreds of distinctive craft beers ready to dazzle your taste buds. We've got everything from magical IPAs that make your taste buds dance to rich, velvety stouts that'll hug your palate like a warm embrace.

Food Trucks Galore!

Calling all foodies! 15 amazing food trucks are cooking up a storm with mouthwatering bites – burgers that wow, tacos with pizzazz, and desserts that’ll make your sweet tooth dance!

Bluegrass Beats & Fun Treats!

The party never stops at Firkin Fest! As you sip, savor, and indulge, you'll be entertained by the bluegrass beats of talented local musicians, getting you on your feet and dancing with local cloggers and newfound friends. But that's not all the fun we've got in store! Prepare to unleash your creative side and satisfy your salty craving by visiting the snacklace making station. Create your masterpiece, wear it with pride, and enter our snacklace contest!

Ticket prices increase $10 each on the day of the event (subject to availablity). Buy online, avoid the lines and save $$$

For more information, please visit visitaky.com/firkinfest