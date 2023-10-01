First Sunday Nature Stroll - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

× Expand Bernheim Forest Paul's Point Fall-34 Paul's Point at Bernheim

First Sunday Nature Stroll

Join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature walk on the first Sunday of each month.

These hikes are longer than our ECO Kids Hike of the Day and are aimed primarily at adults, but children 6 years and up are welcome.

No pets, please.

For more information, please visit .bernheim.org/event/first-sunday-nature-stroll-2/