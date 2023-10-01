First Sunday Nature Stroll - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

to

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

First Sunday Nature Stroll

Join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature walk on the first Sunday of each month.

These hikes are longer than our ECO Kids Hike of the Day and are aimed primarily at adults, but children 6 years and up are welcome.

No pets, please.

For more information, please visit .bernheim.org/event/first-sunday-nature-stroll-2/

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Outdoor
502.955.8512
to
Google Calendar - First Sunday Nature Stroll - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2023-10-01 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Sunday Nature Stroll - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2023-10-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Sunday Nature Stroll - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2023-10-01 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Sunday Nature Stroll - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2023-10-01 14:00:00 ical