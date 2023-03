× Expand Juliettamarket.com 1st Sundays at Julietta Market - 1 First Sundays' At Julietta Market

Join Julietta Market on the First Sundays' of Every Month for Food, Art, Immersive Experiences, and Live Music Performed by Lexington Philharmonic!

For more information, please call 661.388.9259