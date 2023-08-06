Flea in the Fort - Fort Thomas Mess Hall

Fort Thomas Mess Hall 801 Cochran Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Flea in the Fort

Our Summer Flea in the Fort is taking place on August 6 from 10am to 3pm!

Flea in the Fort is a handmade Artisan Craft show in Fort Thomas, KY inside Tower Park. It is a free event for people to attend. We will have over 70 artists selling their crafts, live music, food trucks, and craft beer on the grounds around the Mess Hall.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sshelton@ftthomas.org or call 859.572.1209

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Markets
859.572.1209
