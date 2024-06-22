× Expand Preston Arts Center Make your own beautiful silk scarf!

Flower Steaming on Silk - Preston Arts Center

In this workshop we will make silk scarves imbued with botanical magic! Learn about the various pigments and patterns that can be transferred from plant to fabric with steam dyeing. Tickseed, goldenrod, marigolds, roses and cosmos are just a few that are known for their dye properties. Plant parts will be provided and participants are welcome and encouraged to bring their own colorful flowers and leaves to experiment with! The more color the better.

For more information, please call 502.415.3425 or visit cli.re/71307-flower-steaming-on-silk