Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series - Lawrenceburg

Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series

Popular outdoor concert series, free and open to the public.

Over a dozen food trucks with a variety of cuisines begin at 11am. Desserts, shaved ice, beer, wine, moonshine and bourbon beverage vendors. DJ from 11am to 6pm. Live music starts at 6pm.

June 9th: Zack Attack

July 14th: JD Shelburne, Logan Murrell (opener)

August 4th: JUMP America’s Van Halen Experience

For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/food-truck-friday-summer-concert-series/2023-06-09/

Century Bank Park 44 Anna Mac Clarke Ave , Kentucky 40342
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
5025983127
