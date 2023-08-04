Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series - Lawrenceburg

× Expand City of Lawrenceburg and Century Bank Park Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series poster

Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series

Popular outdoor concert series, free and open to the public.

Over a dozen food trucks with a variety of cuisines begin at 11am. Desserts, shaved ice, beer, wine, moonshine and bourbon beverage vendors. DJ from 11am to 6pm. Live music starts at 6pm.

June 9th: Zack Attack

July 14th: JD Shelburne, Logan Murrell (opener)

August 4th: JUMP America’s Van Halen Experience

For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/food-truck-friday-summer-concert-series/2023-06-09/