Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series - Lawrenceburg
Century Bank Park 44 Anna Mac Clarke Ave , Kentucky 40342
City of Lawrenceburg and Century Bank Park
Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series poster
Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series
Popular outdoor concert series, free and open to the public.
Over a dozen food trucks with a variety of cuisines begin at 11am. Desserts, shaved ice, beer, wine, moonshine and bourbon beverage vendors. DJ from 11am to 6pm. Live music starts at 6pm.
June 9th: Zack Attack
July 14th: JD Shelburne, Logan Murrell (opener)
August 4th: JUMP America’s Van Halen Experience
For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/food-truck-friday-summer-concert-series/2023-06-09/