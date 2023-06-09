Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series - Lawrenceburg

× Expand City of Lawrenceburg Food Truck Friday: Summer Concert Series

Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series

The popular Food Truck Friday: Summer Concert Series is back in Lawrenceburg. Over a dozen food trucks with a variety of cuisines to satisfy every taste. Local craft breweries, distillers and wineries will show off their specialities. Snow cone, shaved ice and lemonade stands will keep everyone cool as they dance to the most fun bands on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Food trucks from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Live music starts at 6:00 pm

June 9th: Zack Attack Party

July 14th: JD Shelburne

August 4th: JUMP America's Van Halen Experience

For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/events/