Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series - Lawrenceburg
to
Century Bank Park 44 Anna Mac Clarke Ave , Kentucky 40342
City of Lawrenceburg
The popular Food Truck Friday: Summer Concert Series is back in Lawrenceburg. Over a dozen food trucks with a variety of cuisines to satisfy every taste. Local craft breweries, distillers and wineries will show off their specialities. Snow cone, shaved ice and lemonade stands will keep everyone cool as they dance to the most fun bands on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
Food trucks from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm
Live music starts at 6:00 pm
June 9th: Zack Attack Party
July 14th: JD Shelburne
August 4th: JUMP America's Van Halen Experience
For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/events/