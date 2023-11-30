The Music Man - The Footlighters, Inc. in Newport

to

Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky

The Music Man

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Meredith Willson

Story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey

Directed by Douglas Berlon

Produced by Forrest Fairley and Tom Peters

November 30 - December 17, 2023

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize-- despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic, and touching, The Music Man is family entertainment at its best.

For more information, please visit footlighters.org/

Info

Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - The Music Man - The Footlighters, Inc. in Newport - 2023-11-30 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Music Man - The Footlighters, Inc. in Newport - 2023-11-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Music Man - The Footlighters, Inc. in Newport - 2023-11-30 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Music Man - The Footlighters, Inc. in Newport - 2023-11-30 00:00:00 ical