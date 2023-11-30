The Music Man - The Footlighters, Inc. in Newport
Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky
The Music Man
Book, Music, and Lyrics by Meredith Willson
Story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey
Directed by Douglas Berlon
Produced by Forrest Fairley and Tom Peters
November 30 - December 17, 2023
The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize-- despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic, and touching, The Music Man is family entertainment at its best.
For more information, please visit footlighters.org/