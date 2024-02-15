Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express - The Footlighters, Inc. in Newport

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express

Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig

Directed by Becky Collins

Produced by Alan Masters and Charles McClinon

February 15 - March 3, 2024

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of year, but by morning is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer -- in case he or she decides to strike again.

