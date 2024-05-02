Legally Blonde - The Footlighters, Inc. in Newport

Legally Blonde

Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin

Book by Heather Hach

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture

Directed by Kyle Fisher

Produced by Megan Horton and Mary Stone

May 2 - 19, 2024

Based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde the Musical follows the adventures of sorority girl Elle Woods. Elle's life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

For more information, please visit footlighters.org/