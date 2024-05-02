Legally Blonde - The Footlighters, Inc. in Newport
Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky
Legally Blonde
Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin
Book by Heather Hach
Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture
Directed by Kyle Fisher
Produced by Megan Horton and Mary Stone
May 2 - 19, 2024
Based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde the Musical follows the adventures of sorority girl Elle Woods. Elle's life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.
For more information, please visit footlighters.org/