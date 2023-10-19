Forest Homeschool Hike - Bernheim Arboretum
to
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Bernheim Forest
1612 Thurman Opening -173
Hiking at Bernheim
Forest Homeschool Hike
Forest Homeschool Hikes provide opportunities for families and co-ops to join Bernheim educators for an afternoon of learning, exercising, and adventure.
Appropriate for grades K-5, each Forest Homeschool Hike includes a short lesson followed by a hike or activity that brings the lesson to life.
$6 per person; children under 3 free
Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.
For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/forest-homeschool-hike-23-3/