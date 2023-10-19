Forest Homeschool Hike - Bernheim Arboretum

× Expand Bernheim Forest 1612 Thurman Opening -173 Hiking at Bernheim

Forest Homeschool Hike

Forest Homeschool Hikes provide opportunities for families and co-ops to join Bernheim educators for an afternoon of learning, exercising, and adventure.

Appropriate for grades K-5, each Forest Homeschool Hike includes a short lesson followed by a hike or activity that brings the lesson to life.

$6 per person; children under 3 free

Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/forest-homeschool-hike-23-3/