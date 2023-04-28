Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk at Bernheim
to
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Bernheim Forest
190416 Spring Walk-31
Eastern redbud
Forest Homeschool Hike: Seasonal Nature Walk
Forest Homeschool Hikes provide opportunities for families and co-ops to join Bernheim educators for an afternoon of learning, exercising, and adventure.
Appropriate for grades K-5, each Forest Homeschool Hike includes a short lesson followed by a hike or activity that brings the lesson to life.
This week, we’ll be exploring the spring landscape and discovering how the forest changes during the flowering season.
For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org