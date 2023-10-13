× Expand Guy Ingram Forkland's steam tractor and 1790s log cabin

Forkland Heritage Festival & Revue

The 52nd Forkland Festival celebrates the rural heritage of this community in the beautiful knobs of SW Boyle County. Featured are handmade crafts, delicious food, live country music, Forkland Lincoln Museum, Old Farm Equipment Museum, log cabin built in the 1790s, local historical exhibits, horse-drawn wagon rides, special activities for kids, demonstrations of old-time skills, plus more. On Friday and Saturday evenings is the Old Country Supper Theatre, with a traditional bean supper meal followed by a hilarious play written and performed by local actors. ($20/person, reservations recommended, call Janie Drye at 270.402.2768.) On Saturday there is an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast starting at 8 a.m., a Fox & Hound 4K race, and a Classic Car Show. Lots of old-fashioned, family-friendly FUN!

For more information, please visit forklandcomctr.org