Horse-drawn wagon rides are among the many old-time activities at Forkland Heritage Festival & Revue

Welcome Home to the 53rd Annual Forkland Festival in the beautiful Knobs region of SW Boyle County! Enjoy handmade crafts from local and regional artists, delicious country food, live country music, many historical exhibits including the Forkland Lincoln Museum and the Old Farm Equipment Museum, genealogy displays, special activities for kids, hands-on art, log cabin, horse-drawn wagon rides, car show, pancake breakfast, Fox & Hound 4K Race, Silent Auction for unique handmade items, and much more. Both evenings there is the Old Country Supper Theatre, where local talent entertains during the meal (beans and cornbread with all the fixin's, plus sorghum cake) with the hilarious play following. Lots of old-time activities in a lovely setting with friendly people.

For more information call 859-583-6243 or visit http://forklandcomctr.org