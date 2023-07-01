Fort Boonesborough Fouth Of July Weekend Celebration

Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Fort Boonesborough Fouth Of July Weekend Celebration

Come celebrate our nation's birthday with a fun filled weekend of patriotic activities in the campground. We'll have scheduled times for a camper decoration contest, crafts, free tours, hayrides, a parade and lots more. This event is for registered campers only.

For more info call 859.527.3454.

