Fort Boonesborough Fouth Of July Weekend Celebration
to
Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475
×
Fort Boonesborough Fouth Of July Weekend Celebration
Come celebrate our nation's birthday with a fun filled weekend of patriotic activities in the campground. We'll have scheduled times for a camper decoration contest, crafts, free tours, hayrides, a parade and lots more. This event is for registered campers only.
For more info call 859.527.3454.
Info
Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475