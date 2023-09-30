FoxFire Music and Arts Festival

to

Port of Ashland 50 15th St, Ashland, Kentucky 41101

 FoxFire Music and Arts Festival

FOXFIRE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

September 30 - October 1

Ashland Riverfront | Ashland, KY

FoxFire Music & Arts Festival is BACK for it's 3rd year!

Don't miss Saturday performances from Morgan Wade, Kameron Marlowe, Uncle Lucius, Kat Hasty, Kendell Marvel, Pillbox Patti, Corduroy Brown, Emmy Davis, and Justin Pruitt!

Finish the weekend off right with Sunday performances from Elle King, Larry Fleet, Tanner Usrey, JR Carroll, Nolan Taylor, Cassandra Lewis, Jayce Turley, Hunter Flynn, and Tyler Waller!

Single Day and Weekend Passes are on sale NOW! For tickets and more info, visit ParamountArtsCenter.com/FoxFire

Info

Port of Ashland 50 15th St, Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
606.324.0007
to
Google Calendar - FoxFire Music and Arts Festival - 2023-09-30 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - FoxFire Music and Arts Festival - 2023-09-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - FoxFire Music and Arts Festival - 2023-09-30 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - FoxFire Music and Arts Festival - 2023-09-30 00:00:00 ical