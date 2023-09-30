FoxFire Music and Arts Festival
FOXFIRE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL
September 30 - October 1
Ashland Riverfront | Ashland, KY
FoxFire Music & Arts Festival is BACK for it's 3rd year!
Don't miss Saturday performances from Morgan Wade, Kameron Marlowe, Uncle Lucius, Kat Hasty, Kendell Marvel, Pillbox Patti, Corduroy Brown, Emmy Davis, and Justin Pruitt!
Finish the weekend off right with Sunday performances from Elle King, Larry Fleet, Tanner Usrey, JR Carroll, Nolan Taylor, Cassandra Lewis, Jayce Turley, Hunter Flynn, and Tyler Waller!
Single Day and Weekend Passes are on sale NOW! For tickets and more info, visit ParamountArtsCenter.com/FoxFire