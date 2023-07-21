× Expand kentucky theatre

Freaky Fridays Cult Film Series at The Kentucky Theatre - Lexington

We’re launching a brand new film series at The Kentucky Theatre. Once a month at 10:00pm, Freaky Fridays will satisfy your craving for cult film. From Reefer Madness to Vampyros Lesbos to Gummo, Freaky Fridays will screen the weird, the surreal, the shocking, and the just plain so-bad-it’s-good. All for the low, low cost of $6.50! Check out all the films here - kentuckytheatre.org/freaky-fridays

For more information, please call 859.231.6997 or visit kentuckytheatre.org/freaky-fridays