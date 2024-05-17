Friday Fun Days -Pressed Flower Lanterns

 Friday Fun Days -Pressed Flower Lanterns

$15 per person.

Join the Extension Office for their Friday Fun Days programs and learn how to craft Pressed Flower Lanterns.

For more information, please call 502.222.9452 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Crafts, Parents, Workshops
502.222.9452
