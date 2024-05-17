Friday Fun Days -Pressed Flower Lanterns
to
Oldham County Cooperative Extension Office 207 Parker Drive , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
Oldham County Tourism & Conventions
Friday Fun Days -Pressed Flower Lanterns
Friday Fun Days -Pressed Flower Lanterns
$15 per person.
Join the Extension Office for their Friday Fun Days programs and learn how to craft Pressed Flower Lanterns.
For more information, please call 502.222.9452 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County Cooperative Extension Office 207 Parker Drive , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Crafts, Parents, Workshops