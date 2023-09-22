Friday Night Skate Night - Oldham County

Friday Night Skate Night

FREE/Bring your own skates

Join in the fun for a Friday Night Skate Night hosted by La Grange Parks & Rec!.Skate away the night as the La Grange Community Center is transformed into a roller-skating rink complete with party lights. Free water provided. Please bring your own skates.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
502.222.1433
