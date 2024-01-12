Free Friday Night Skate Party - La Grange Community Center YMCA

× Expand La Grange Parks & Rec Friday Night Skate Party

FREE/Bring your own skates

Join in the fun for a Friday Night Skate Night hosted by La Grange Parks & Rec!.Skate away the night as the La Grange Community Center is transformed into a roller-skating rink complete with party lights. Free water provided.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/