Free Friday Night Skate Party - La Grange Community Center YMCA
La Grange Community Center YMCA 307 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
La Grange Parks & Rec
Friday Night Skate Party
Friday Night Skate Party
FREE/Bring your own skates
Join in the fun for a Friday Night Skate Night hosted by La Grange Parks & Rec!.Skate away the night as the La Grange Community Center is transformed into a roller-skating rink complete with party lights. Free water provided.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
La Grange Community Center YMCA 307 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation