Celebrate the season with well-known Christmas classics performed by the Oldham County Performance Troupe on December 17th from 6 – 8 pm in A Friends and Family Christmas Spectacular at the Oldham County Schools Arts Center. FREE.

For more information call (502) 241-6018 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/