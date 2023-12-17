A Friends and Family Christmas Spectacular
to
Oldham County Schools Arts Center 7105 Floydsburg Rd. , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
×
Oldham County Schools Arts Center
A Friends and Family Christmas Spectacular
A Friends and Family Christmas Spectacular
Celebrate the season with well-known Christmas classics performed by the Oldham County Performance Troupe on December 17th from 6 – 8 pm in A Friends and Family Christmas Spectacular at the Oldham County Schools Arts Center. FREE.
For more information call (502) 241-6018 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County Schools Arts Center 7105 Floydsburg Rd. , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, Vacation & Holiday