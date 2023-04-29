Frog Hike at Creasey Mahan
to
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Creasey Mahan Nauture Preserve
Frog Hike at Creasey Mahan
Frog Hike at Creasey Mahan
Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and under FREE.
Beginning at the Picnic Pavilions behind the Nature Center at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, naturalist Jacob Crider will conduct a hike into the woodland garden and frog pond to search for frogs, salamanders, turtles, and other aquatic creatures. Wear comfortable shoes/Hike is easy to moderate/Bring binoculars, camera or smartphone.
For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/