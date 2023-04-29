× Expand Creasey Mahan Nauture Preserve Frog Hike at Creasey Mahan

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and under FREE.

Beginning at the Picnic Pavilions behind the Nature Center at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, naturalist Jacob Crider will conduct a hike into the woodland garden and frog pond to search for frogs, salamanders, turtles, and other aquatic creatures. Wear comfortable shoes/Hike is easy to moderate/Bring binoculars, camera or smartphone.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/