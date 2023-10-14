Front & Center Author Spotlight at McCracken County Public Library

× Expand McCracken County Public Library Copy of Front & Center Series-Author Spotlight - 1 Macabre Book Signing : Murder, vampires and ghostly tales.

Front & Center Author Spotlight

Macabre Book Signing : Murder, vampires and ghostly tales.

The Author Spotlight is an excellent opportunity to meet regional authors in a casual atmosphere. Authors will be available to chat with you and sign their works.

For more information, please visit mclib.net