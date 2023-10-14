Front & Center Author Spotlight at McCracken County Public Library
to
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Front & Center Author Spotlight
Macabre Book Signing : Murder, vampires and ghostly tales.
The Author Spotlight is an excellent opportunity to meet regional authors in a casual atmosphere. Authors will be available to chat with you and sign their works.
For more information, please visit mclib.net
