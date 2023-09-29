Full “Harvest” Moon Hike - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

to

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Full “Harvest” Moon Hike

Part of Bernheim at Night, Full Moon Hikes include a walk around Lake Nevin Loop, with plenty of stops to observe the night sky, discuss nocturnal happenings, and consider our cosmic connections.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/full-harvest-moon-hike-5/

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Outdoor
502.955.8512
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Full “Harvest” Moon Hike - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2023-09-29 19:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Full “Harvest” Moon Hike - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2023-09-29 19:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Full “Harvest” Moon Hike - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2023-09-29 19:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Full “Harvest” Moon Hike - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest - 2023-09-29 19:15:00 ical