Full “Harvest” Moon Hike - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

× Expand Bernheim Forest Holly Pond 1411 - 11 Full moon

Full “Harvest” Moon Hike

Part of Bernheim at Night, Full Moon Hikes include a walk around Lake Nevin Loop, with plenty of stops to observe the night sky, discuss nocturnal happenings, and consider our cosmic connections.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/full-harvest-moon-hike-5/