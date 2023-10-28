Full Moon Market & Bluegrass Jam - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Full Moon Market & Bluegrass Jam

Full Moon Market & Bluegrass Jam

FREE Admission.

Head to Oldham Gardens for the first Full Moon Market and Bluegrass Jam. This will be a jam packed evening with great music, food, and drink! The day will kick off at 3 pm for a full moon flow with Soul Sanctuary. The Full Moon Artisan Market will run from 4 – 10 pm and will feature local artisan vendors. Live music will begin at 6 pm with a performance by Ida Clare, followed at 8 pm with a Bluegrass Jam. Bring your instruments and be ready to play with other bluegrass musicians! All ages and skill levels are welcome to play.

Sign-up here for Full Moon Flow Yoga: https://app.ubindi.com/Jennifer.Blackaby

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/