Full “Thunder” Super Moon Hike at Bernheim Arboretum

Bernheim Forest Holly Pond 1411 - 11 Full Moon

Full “Thunder” Super Moon Hike

Bernheim is especially magical under the light of a full moon, and with the help of Bernheim’s amazing Volunteer Naturalists, you are bound to discover delightful surprises that await the “night owls” among you, or those who make the extra effort to awaken to these wonders.

Part of Bernheim at Night, Full Moon Hikes include a walk around Lake Nevin Loop, with plenty of stops to observe the night sky, discuss nocturnal happenings, and consider our cosmic connections.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/full-thunder-super-moon-hike-2/