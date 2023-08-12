Furry Friends Summer Pet Hike - John James Audubon State Park

Furry Friends Summer Pet Hike

Take time this morning to explore the Park’s only wooded Pet Trail (Eagle Glen) during our 6th annual Furry Friends Summer Pet Hike. Bring your furry pal, your family/friends, or just yourself and join this free naturalist-led public hike on Saturday, August 12 at 10 A.M. This trail is rugged and will take you up and down hills and stairs over a one-mile path. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes. All pets must be on a leash. Meets in the Museum parking lot. Cancelled if raining, so please watch Park Facebook and Instagram pages for announcements.

For more information, contact Lisa Hoffman at 502.782.9727 or email to: lisa.hoffman@ky.gov.