G&G Distilled | Barrel Pick Release and Distiller Discussion

Explore one of Louisville’s best-kept secrets: a historic building that was once Muhammad Ali’s boxing gym and is now the home of Clayton & Crume and the Stitch speakeasy. Join G&G contributor Wayne Curtis and Owen Martin, Master Distiller of Angel’s Envy, in the flagship store for a discussion about the bourbon boom and the future of the industry, along with an exclusive tasting of select spirits—including an Angel’s Envy barrel specially selected by Clayton & Crume. Each ticket includes a bottle of the limited edition barrel pick as well as a set of handcrafted leather Clayton & Crume bourbon rocks glasses.

For more information, please call 502.785.6565 or visit gardenandgun.com/barrel-pick-release/