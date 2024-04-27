G&G Distilled | Barrel Pick Release and Distiller Discussion
Clayton & Crume 216 South Shelby Street, Kentucky 40202
Garden & Gun
Clayton & Crume
Explore one of Louisville’s best-kept secrets: a historic building that was once Muhammad Ali’s boxing gym and is now the home of Clayton & Crume and the Stitch speakeasy. Join G&G contributor Wayne Curtis and Owen Martin, Master Distiller of Angel’s Envy, in the flagship store for a discussion about the bourbon boom and the future of the industry, along with an exclusive tasting of select spirits—including an Angel’s Envy barrel specially selected by Clayton & Crume. Each ticket includes a bottle of the limited edition barrel pick as well as a set of handcrafted leather Clayton & Crume bourbon rocks glasses.
For more information, please call 502.785.6565 or visit gardenandgun.com/barrel-pick-release/