G&G Distilled | Launch Party

Kick-off the week’s events on the lawn of the Stitzel-Weller Distillery for a cocktail party hosted by G&G editor in chief David DiBenedetto. Enjoy Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey cocktails and live music from Brother Smith and The Local Honeys while shopping curated goods from Kentucky makers. Food stations by chef Lawrence Weeks, North of Bourbon and Ensō will showcase his unique Creole and Cajun roots, alongside cocktails from mixologist Em Sego of North of Bourbon restaurant.

For more information email events@gardenandgun.com or visit gardenandgun.com/distilled-launchparty/