G&G Distilled | Sanctuary Sessions - The Last Refuge

The Last Refuge 207 S Hancock St, Kentucky 40202

G&G Distilled | Sanctuary Sessions

Join G&G at Louisville’s newest bourbon bar and music venue, The Last Refuge, to celebrate the creative spirit of American whiskey producer Heaven’s Door Whiskey. Take in the musical stylings of Sofar Sounds artists Roadie, Carly Johnson, Scott T. Smith, and Ellie Ruth, as they pay homage to the distillery’s legendary co-founder, Bob Dylan, by pairing performances with specialty cocktails and a coursed dinner, all within the nave of a former church sanctuary.

For more information, please visit gardenandgun.com/distilled-sanctuarysessions/http://

The Last Refuge 207 S Hancock St, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
