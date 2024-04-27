G&G Distilled | Small Batch Suppers

to

Various Locations , Kentucky

G&G Distilled | Small Batch Suppers

Experience Bardstown like a local as G&G hosts four simultaneous, intimate dinners in four private homes of Kentucky tastemakers. Each supper features a noted Kentucky chef partnered with a select Bardstown distillery, who will present a unique, coursed dinner menu accompanied by bourbon cocktails and tastings. After dinner, the groups will come together for an afterparty at Bardstown Bourbon Company for dessert, live music, and more bourbon.

For more information, please call 843.795.1195 or visit gardenandgun.com/distilled-smallbatchsuppers/

Info

Various Locations , Kentucky
Food & Drink
843.795.1195
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - G&G Distilled | Small Batch Suppers - 2024-04-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - G&G Distilled | Small Batch Suppers - 2024-04-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - G&G Distilled | Small Batch Suppers - 2024-04-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - G&G Distilled | Small Batch Suppers - 2024-04-27 18:00:00 ical