× Expand Garden & Gun Small Batch Suppers

G&G Distilled | Small Batch Suppers

Experience Bardstown like a local as G&G hosts four simultaneous, intimate dinners in four private homes of Kentucky tastemakers. Each supper features a noted Kentucky chef partnered with a select Bardstown distillery, who will present a unique, coursed dinner menu accompanied by bourbon cocktails and tastings. After dinner, the groups will come together for an afterparty at Bardstown Bourbon Company for dessert, live music, and more bourbon.

For more information, please call 843.795.1195 or visit gardenandgun.com/distilled-smallbatchsuppers/