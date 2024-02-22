Galentines Breast Health Event
to
Medical Transformation Center 13111 Eastpoint Park Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40223
×
Medical Transformation Center
Medical Transformation Center
Galentines Breast Health Event
Dr. Paige will address the factors affecting breast health and what we can do about them.
Bring a gal pal for refreshments and give aways.
Hope Scarves will be with us – donate your spare scarves and find out what this charity is all about.
For more information call 5024439962 or visit medicaltransformationcenter.com
Info
Medical Transformation Center 13111 Eastpoint Park Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40223
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness