Garden & Gun Distilled: Spirit of the Arts - Augusta

Gather at the historic Gardencourt grounds to honor

the creative spirit of Kentucky. Guests will immerse themselves in a visual experience by the Speed Art Museum while enjoying specialty cocktails, neat pours, and exclusive tastings from Angel’s Envy. Adjourning to the garden, guests will gather for a plein air luncheon prepared by chef Edward Lee, owner of Magnolia 610 and Nami, followed by a special reading performance by former Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson.

For more information, please visit gardenandgun.com/distilled-spiritofthearts/